Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $5.19 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,961 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $404.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.