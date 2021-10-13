Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Adient worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Adient by 29.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adient by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.