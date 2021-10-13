Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

ACI opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

