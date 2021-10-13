Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

DaVita stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

