Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 254,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

