Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,963,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

