Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9,395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN stock opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.