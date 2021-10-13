Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $262,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 85.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRBT opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.65. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.