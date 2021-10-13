Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 20,482 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $8,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,358,000 after acquiring an additional 909,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

