Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 4,409 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

