Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Premier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.