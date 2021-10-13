Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

