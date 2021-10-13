Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

