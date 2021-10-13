Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $3.97 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Glaukos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Glaukos by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Glaukos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Glaukos by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.

