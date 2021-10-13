Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $3.97 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 42.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.