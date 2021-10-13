Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 852,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

