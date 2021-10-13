Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Central Garden & Pet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

