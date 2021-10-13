Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

