Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

