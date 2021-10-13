Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $3,148,495.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,532.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

