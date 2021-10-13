Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 61,508 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,442,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,556,000 after acquiring an additional 233,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.