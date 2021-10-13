Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of JOYY worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of YY opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

