Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.16

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $11.59. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 1,329 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,208.21 and a beta of -0.27.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

