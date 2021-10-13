Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Seeyond’s 10th Largest Position

Seeyond lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. 210,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,691,346. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

