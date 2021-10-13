British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,530 ($33.05) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,663.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,735.42. The firm has a market cap of £58.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

In related news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

