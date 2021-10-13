Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 209.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,801 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. Research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

