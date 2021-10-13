Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce sales of $38.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $38.90 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $148.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.68 million, with estimates ranging from $179.16 million to $182.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.28. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $108,132. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind by 50.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadwind by 22.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadwind by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.