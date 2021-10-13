Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Energizer reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Energizer by 59.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

