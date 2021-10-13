Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 199.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 278,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

