Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,309,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.