Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,309,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

