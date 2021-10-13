Brokerages Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.61. SAP reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

SAP stock traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.65. The stock had a trading volume of 989,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,771. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

