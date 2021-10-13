Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.65. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

ZBH opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

