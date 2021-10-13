Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

