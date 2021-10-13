Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.