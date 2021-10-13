Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

