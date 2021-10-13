Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report $581.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.03 million and the highest is $588.90 million. REV Group reported sales of $616.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

REV Group stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.69. REV Group has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.