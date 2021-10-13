Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Shake Shack posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $24,296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

