Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.