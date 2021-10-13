Brokers Issue Forecasts for IMAX Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $8,643,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IMAX by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

