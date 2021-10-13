Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

