Brokers Set Expectations for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

NYSE:ABT opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

