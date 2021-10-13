Brokers Set Expectations for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

NYSE FBHS opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

