Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading Up 0.4%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$58.46 and last traded at C$58.41. Approximately 10,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 68,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBU.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

