Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP):

10/6/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

9/24/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

9/22/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/17/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

BEP opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $49.87.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after acquiring an additional 760,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 249,471 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,361,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.