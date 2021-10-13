Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.07

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.07 and traded as low as $42.00. Brother Industries shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 147 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

