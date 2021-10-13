Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $138,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

TFC traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

