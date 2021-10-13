Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.70. 9,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $211.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

