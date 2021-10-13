Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.04 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Biogen by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,293. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.90.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.