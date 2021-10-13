Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.68 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 267.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 62.4% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 6,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.77 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.