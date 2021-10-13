Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. 24,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,482. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.