Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.40

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 36965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

